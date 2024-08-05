Business Standard
JSW Energy achieves 'A' rating for ESG practices

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
From Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating
JSW Energy announced that it has achieved an A rating for Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) in the latest update from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating.
MSCI is a leading provider of research and critical decision support tools for the global investment community. This significant achievement acknowledges the company's ESG practices and positions it as one of the highest-rated among its domestic peers in the power generation sector.
The rating underscores the Company for leading its peers in carbon emission mitigation practices and capitalising on opportunities in renewable energy space. Under Strategy 2.0, the company has been consistently investing in renewable projects and expanding into sustainable products and solutions like green hydrogen, FDRE and hybrid power.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

