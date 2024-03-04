Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Steel Ltd Slips 2%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd has added 0.44% over last one month compared to 3.04% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.54% rise in the SENSEX
JSW Steel Ltd fell 2% today to trade at Rs 827.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.69% to quote at 28103.59. The index is up 3.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 1.71% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.53% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 42.32 % over last one year compared to the 23.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
JSW Steel Ltd has added 0.44% over last one month compared to 3.04% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4428 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 87730 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 895.6 on 28 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 649.75 on 16 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Metal stocks rise

Metal shares gain

Godrej Properties signs a large township project in North Bengaluru

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.44%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.09%

Biocon Biologics set to introduce YESAFILI, a proposed biosimilar to EYLEA in Canadian market

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 33% in Feb'24

NTPC, Avenue Supermarts, Godrej Properties, Patel Engineering in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon