JTL Industries receives ACRS certification for structural hollow sections

JTL Industries (JTL) has been granted Product Conformity Certification from the Australasian Certification Authority for Reinforcing and Structural Steels (ACRS).

With this achievement, JTL becomes the only company in India to have received this certification for structural hollow sections.

The certification has been granted for the Company's manufacturing facility located at Mangaon, Raigad, Maharashtra. It covers the manufacture of cold-formed structural steel hollow sections in accordance with AS/NZS 1163:2016, along with compliance to additional standards including AS 4100:2020, AS/NZS 5131:2016, AS/NZS 5100.6:2017, and NZS 3404:2009.

This certification enables JTL to manufacture and supply structural hollow sections across multiple grades and product categories, including circular, square and rectangular hollow sections with thickness ranging from 2.0 mm to 12.0 mm, catering to diverse structural and infrastructure applications, and further strengthens the global acceptance of its DFT structural product portfolio.

The ACRS certification is a globally recognized quality benchmark, particularly for infrastructure and construction projects in Australia and New Zealand. With this certification, JTL is now eligible to supply products for high-specification infrastructure projects in these markets, thereby strengthening its presence in regulated export markets and enhancing the positioning of its DFT products in international markets.

In addition, the Company has recently commenced supplies of DFT pipes to the United States market, marking a significant step in expanding its global footprint. This development, along with the ACRS certification, further strengthens JTL's presence across key international markets and supports the global expansion of its DFT product portfolio.