Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 102.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 102.99% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.48 38 OPM %-80.30-8.33 -PBDT7.922.80 183 PBT7.822.72 188 NP3.391.67 103
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content