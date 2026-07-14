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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Biocon Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2026.

Biocon Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2026.

Just Dial Ltd surged 14.16% to Rs 773.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56636 shares in the past one month.

 

Biocon Ltd soared 8.21% to Rs 444.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 476.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd spiked 7.87% to Rs 340.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15124 shares in the past one month.

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Container Corporation Of India Ltd exploded 4.93% to Rs 487.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd advanced 4.75% to Rs 2933. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65547 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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