K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,402 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs 1,402 crore across various businesses:
Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured orders for T&D projects:
765 kV Transmission line from a marquee private player in India
Supply of towers and hardware and poles in the Americas
Civil:
The business has secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer in Northern India.
Cables & Conductors:
The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.
