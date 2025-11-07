K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 44.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.39% to Rs 300.69 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy rose 44.11% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.39% to Rs 300.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales300.69198.62 51 OPM %21.8420.19 -PBDT59.4535.17 69 PBT53.8532.63 65 NP35.9424.94 44
