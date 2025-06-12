Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kay Cee Energy & Infra hits the roof on securing Rs 28 cr transmission order from RVPN

Kay Cee Energy & Infra hits the roof on securing Rs 28 cr transmission order from RVPN

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Kay Cee Energy & Infra hit an upper limit of 2% to Rs 293.25 after the firm has bagged work order worth Rs 28.37 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPN) for construction of various transmission elements.

The order involves two major transmission line relocation projects linked to the construction of the Greenfield Airport in Kota under deposit work from the Kota Development Authority (KDA).

The first involves the shifting of the existing 220 kV double-circuit SakatpuraMandalgarh and PGCIL Bhilwara transmission lines. This includes the construction of a new 15 km line and dismantling of approximately 11 km of the existing line on a turnkey basis.

 

The second component pertains to the shifting of the existing 400 kV single-circuit PGCILAnta line using Twin Moose Conductor, which involves constructing a new 5 km line and dismantling about 5.5 km of the current line, also on a turnkey basis. Both projects are to be executed by RVPNL.

The total value of the contract is Rs 28.37 crore (Rs 28,37,86,003.86 including GST), and the project is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of issue of the letter of acceptance.

The company has clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in RVPNL, the awarding entity. Additionally, the order does not fall under the ambit of related party transactions.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction business and ancilary operations and maintenance services relating to infrastructure interalia products, projects and systems and related activities for power transmission and distribution sector.

The companys standalone net profit soared 160.5% to Rs 17.06 on 136.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 152.68 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

