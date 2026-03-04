Khadi Hits Rs 1.7L Cr Turnover in 2024-25, Employs 1.94 Cr for Self-Reliant India
The hand-spun and hand-woven fabric khadi is a symbol of economic resilience, and every purchase directly strengthens local businesses and contributes to a self-reliant India. Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2024-25, generating employment for 1.94 crore individuals.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST