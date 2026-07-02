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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knack Packaging IPO subscribed 7.21 times

Knack Packaging IPO subscribed 7.21 times

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

The offer received bids for 13.68 crore shares as against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Knack Packaging received bids for 13,68,24,424 shares as against 1,89,64,018 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (2 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 7.21 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 July 2026 and it will close on 3 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 161 and 170 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 88 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

IPO comprises fresh issue of Rs 380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 35,00,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 59.5 crore at higher price band of Rs 170. Promoter group members will offload a part of their stake in the OFS.

 

Knack Packaging will utilise Rs 320 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for partial funding of capital expenditure towards setting up of new manufacturing facility at Borisana situated at Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat and the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Knack Packaging (KPL) is an integrated packaging solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags used across industries such as food, agriculture, cement, chemicals and pet food. The company exports its products to 71 countries and serves over 1,950 customers globally. It operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 43,300 MTPA and is setting up a new plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, to expand its production capacity.

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Ahead of the IPO, Knack Packaging (KPL) on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, raised Rs 131.24 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 77.20 lakh shares at Rs 170 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 92.72 crore and sales of Rs 823.43 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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