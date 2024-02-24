Konkan Railway Corporation consolidated net profit declines 22.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 983.42 croreNet profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 22.94% to Rs 68.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 983.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1224.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales983.421224.12 -20 OPM %14.2612.83 -PBDT104.04124.13 -16 PBT68.8789.45 -23 NP68.8789.37 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content