KPI Green Energy allots 1.01 cr convertible warrants priced at Rs 470.23

On 18 February 2026

The board of KPI Green Energy at its meeting held on 18 February 2026 has approved the allotment of 1,01,00,000 fully convertible warrants at an exercise price of Rs 470.23 (including premium of Rs 465.30) per warrant on a preferential basis to Quyosh Energia, an entity belonging to the promoter group category.

Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5/- each on payment of the balance 75% of the total consideration.

