Power Mech rises after securing Rs 1,005-cr thermal power orders

Power Mech Projects surged 4.11% to Rs 2,172.70 after the company secured multiple domestic orders worth Rs 1,005 crore from subsidiaries of Adani Power.

The contracts have been awarded by Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) and Mahan Energen for ultra supercritical thermal power projects.

The scope of work includes erection, testing, commissioning and manpower assistance for performance guarantee tests of Steam Generator (SG) and Steam Turbine Generator (STG), along with auxiliaries, for Unit 1 and 2 of the 2x800 MW Mirzapur Phase-I and Mahan Phase-III projects.

The Mirzapur order is valued at Rs 515 crore, while the Mahan order is worth Rs 490 crore (excluding GST and applicable taxes). The projects are to be executed within 36 months from the erection start date as notified under the Notice to Proceed (NTP).

The company reported a 14.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.99 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.03 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (net sales) rose 6.1% YoY to Rs 1,419.56 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as against Rs 1,337.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works, and operation and maintenance (O&M).

