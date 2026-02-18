Gujarat State Petronet Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 302.75, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.36% in last one year as compared to a 12.24% rally in NIFTY and a 16.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 302.75, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25740.85. The Sensex is at 83490.85, up 0.05%.Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has gained around 0.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News