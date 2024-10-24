Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KPIT Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

L T Foods Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2024.

L T Foods Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2024.

KPIT Technologies Ltd crashed 13.08% to Rs 1418.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51410 shares in the past one month.

 

L T Foods Ltd lost 10.49% to Rs 362.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64977 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd tumbled 6.98% to Rs 3025.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5805 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd shed 6.74% to Rs 474.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63014 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd fell 6.42% to Rs 594.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58236 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Sundar gets his fourth as NZ loses their seventh

India vs Germany

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0 | 0 GER in 1st quarter

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades flat, Nifty around 24,400; Financials gain, FMCG down

NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch

Noise launches women wellness-focused NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch: Know more

Huang

LIVE: Reliance, Nvidia partnering to build AI infrastructure in India, says CEO Jensen Huang

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon