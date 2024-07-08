Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Truck rentals dip marginally, used truck prices jump in June: Report

Average price of used commercial vehicles saw a considerable rise across categories in June with 31 to 36-ton category

trucks

Rural vehicle registrations dropped while urban RTOs held on to May levels. | Photo: PTI

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rentals in the majority of the key truck routes dropped marginally or remained flat in June versus April 2024, said Shriram Mobility Bulletin, a monthly logistics research report by Shriram Finance.

On the other hand, average price of used commercial vehicles saw a considerable rise across categories in June with 31 to 36-ton category seeing a sharp 43 per cent jump and 1.5 to 2-ton posting a 38 per cent jump compared to June 2023, posting the maximum rise. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the month, Mumbai-Kolkata and Bengaluru-Mumbai saw a notable decline of 2.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. On the other hand, Kolkata-Guwahati rental increased 4 per cent on a monthly basis. Similarly, the Bengaluru-Kolkata route also saw a 2.1 per cent increase during the month. 

Other routes that saw a decline in rentals during the month include Delhi-Mumbai at 0.6 per cent, Delhi-Chennai at 1 per cent, Delhi-Kolkata at 1.4 per cent, Delhi-Bengaluru at 1 per cent, and Guwahati-Mumbai route saw 0.4 per cent dip. 

“With the new government in place and with monsoon rain expected to gain strength, businesses are hopeful that policy action from the government will help push economic activity into a higher orbit. The slowdown across sectors including road transport, vehicle sales appears temporary,” said Y S Chakravarti, managing director and chief executive officer of Shriram Finance.

In June 2024, goods carrier sales dipped 7 per cent to 53,810 units, compared to 57,781 units during the same month last year. On a monthly basis, sales were down by 15 per cent.  

More From This Section

Premiumsctoor charging

Rs 500-crore EMPS 2024: Only 3.6% vehicle sales target achieved so far

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Govt meets auto industry, asks firms to onboard right to repair portal

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari; Rajiv Baja, Managing Director, Bajaj auto Ltd; Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto strikes 'Tiger Zinda Hai' note as first CNG bike hits the road

car sales

Retail sales of cars fall in June for 2nd straight month, PV sales dip 6.8%

Premiumcar sales

Massive monsoon season discounts take the wheel in car sales drive


Passenger vehicle sales experienced a notable decline, falling by 6.77 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 7.18 per cent month-on-month (MoM). Car sales declined by 8 per cent to 2,56,468 units, compared to the same month last year. On the other hand, motorcycle sales were seen up by 5 per cent to 13,31,558 units during the month. 

“Vehicle sales dropped significantly in most of the categories in June. Passenger vehicles saw a notable decline and inventory levels reached all-time high, ranging from 62 to 67 days. Many auto dealers complained of stress in the system,” the report said.

Rural vehicle registrations dropped while urban RTOs held on to May levels. 

Used truck rates increased in 2 to 3.5 ton by 22 per cent, 3.5 to 7.5 ton by 21 per cent, 7.5-16 ton by 7 per cent, 16-19 ton by 9 per cent, 25-28.5 ton by 6 per cent, and 37-43.5 tons by 18 per cent.

Also Read

Premiumtrucks

Truck freight rates dip for smaller cities, remain flat for bigger ones

PremiumRaghvendra Vaidya, MD and CEO, DTICI

We have a team that innovates with data science and AI: DTICI MD & CEO

Mumbai rains

LIVE: Train services restored at restricted speed after heavy rains flood railway tracks in Mumbai

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Broader indices slip into red; VIX jumps 7%

Supreme Court

'Can't allow Police to peep into private life of accused on bail,' says SC

Topics : truck market truck rentals trucks automobile industry auto demand automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon