Pricol consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.57% to Rs 877.66 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 9.50% to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.57% to Rs 877.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 602.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales877.66602.91 46 OPM %11.2813.35 -PBDT94.7979.65 19 PBT66.1559.32 12 NP49.8945.56 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content