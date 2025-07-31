Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 18.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 3570.35 croreNet profit of Mankind Pharma declined 18.30% to Rs 438.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 536.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 3570.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2867.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3570.352867.85 24 OPM %23.7223.42 -PBDT759.17764.03 -1 PBT540.49661.34 -18 NP438.32536.49 -18
