Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit declines 21.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 181.20 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 21.47% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 181.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.181.20174.5125.5825.8342.3448.1819.6825.4815.2519.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News