Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 1.88% to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 477.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 414.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.477.42414.9816.9516.1366.3159.7639.6938.6628.2228.76

