Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 27.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 5.64 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 27.70% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

