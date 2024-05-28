Krystal Integrated Services standalone net profit rises 62.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.19% to Rs 273.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.22% to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.65% to Rs 984.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 62.08% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.19% to Rs 273.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.