L&T Finance standalone net profit rises 29.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 3782.09 croreNet profit of L&T Finance rose 29.49% to Rs 678.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 524.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 3782.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3157.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3782.093157.54 20 OPM %60.5761.51 -PBDT940.15732.40 28 PBT913.14704.35 30 NP678.92524.31 29
