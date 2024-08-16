L&T Finance standalone net profit rises 29.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 3782.09 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 29.49% to Rs 678.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 524.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 3782.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3157.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3782.093157.5460.5761.51940.15732.40913.14704.35678.92524.31