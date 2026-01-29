Sagility consolidated net profit rises 23.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.65% to Rs 1971.15 crore

Net profit of Sagility rose 23.40% to Rs 267.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.65% to Rs 1971.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1453.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1971.151453.0725.9326.99494.86405.99371.34289.81267.66216.91

