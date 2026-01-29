Digicontent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 128.14 croreNet loss of Digicontent reported to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 128.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales128.14109.48 17 OPM %8.2012.52 -PBDT9.1811.99 -23 PBT7.219.95 -28 NP-7.286.59 PL
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST