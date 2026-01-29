Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digicontent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Digicontent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 128.14 crore

Net loss of Digicontent reported to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 128.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales128.14109.48 17 OPM %8.2012.52 -PBDT9.1811.99 -23 PBT7.219.95 -28 NP-7.286.59 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 21.29% in the December 2025 quarter

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 21.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 1.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 1.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 45.25% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 45.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAjit Pawar Death NewsIMD Weather Update TodayUGC Net Dec Result 2025Border 2 Box Office CollectionBudget 2026