Into 3 new segments of Mobility, Sustainability and Hi-Tech

L&T Technology Services today announced that it will be streamlining and simplifying its organizational structure into 3 main segments to drive future growth, scalability and technology innovation. The company will consolidate its existing five segments into three: Mobility, Sustainability and Hi-Tech, as part of the company's 'Go Deeper to Scale' strategy to meet evolving customer demands.

The newly defined segments are designed to align with LTTS' core sectors addressing unique differences within each domain, allowing each segment to build world class solutions, assets and become best-in-class in their respective areas. As a result, this is expected to drive deeper focus, customized services & solutions and enhanced client intimacy.

The Mobility segment will encompass Automotive, Commercial Vehicles and Aerospace verticals. Sustainability will cover Industrial Machinery & Building Technology, Electric & Power, FMCG and Oil & Gas. The Hi-Tech segment will include MedTech, Semiconductors, Consumer Electronics, Hyperscalers and NexGen Comm verticals.

