Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices' net loss narrows to Rs 150 crore in Q3

Tata Teleservices' net loss narrows to Rs 150 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has reported a net loss of Rs 150.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 315.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 11.6% YoY to Rs 294.31 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA improved by 17.2% to Rs 175.62 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 149.79 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Depreciation charge added up to Rs 35.67 crore while finance costs aggregated to Rs 287.82 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company had a negative networth Rs 20,564.48 crore as on 31 December 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) provides connectivity and communication solutions market for SME segment in India. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services, including connectivity, collaboration, cloud & SaaS, security, and marketing solutions - under its brand Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

 

The scrip fell 1.47% to currently trade at Rs 44.39 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

