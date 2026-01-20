Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 39.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.27% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) declined 39.45% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 69.27% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.5724.63-1.193.740.692.120.682.110.661.09

