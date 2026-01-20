Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 39.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 39.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales decline 69.27% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) declined 39.45% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 69.27% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.5724.63 -69 OPM %-1.193.74 -PBDT0.692.12 -67 PBT0.682.11 -68 NP0.661.09 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2025 quarter

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ISF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ISF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today