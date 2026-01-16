Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 161.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.48% to Rs 457.43 crore

Net profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts rose 161.78% to Rs 147.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 457.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 370.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.457.43370.4651.4550.42209.32102.57179.9371.08147.8856.49

