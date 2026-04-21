Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2026.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2026.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd soared 8.97% to Rs 123.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd spiked 8.08% to Rs 979. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39292 shares in the past one month.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd surged 7.97% to Rs 412.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20891 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd spurt 7.76% to Rs 754.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22565 shares in the past one month.

Ethos Ltd jumped 7.16% to Rs 2516. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1554 shares in the past one month.