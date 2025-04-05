Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new property in Uttar Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and is expected to commence operations in FY29.

The upcoming Lemon Tree Hotel, Vrindavan, will feature 120 well-appointed rooms, along with a range of amenities, including a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a gym, a spa, and other public areas.

Strategically located, the property is approximately 148 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, and about 105 km from the upcoming Jewar International Airport. The Mathura Railway Station is around 16 km from the hotel, and it is well-connected by road, ensuring easy access to both public and private transport.

 

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are thrilled to expand our presence in Uttar Pradesh, complementing our portfolio of seven existing hotels and 10 upcoming properties.

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

Also Read

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC challenging validity of Waqf Bill

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live match updates

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Khaleel strikes in first over to remove Jake on duck

Kedarnath

Chardham route to be split into zones for better pilgrimage management

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

Focus should be on product-led innovation models: Meity Startup Hub CEO

accident

Vehicle taking people to Amit Shah's Dantewada event overturns; 30 injured

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on a 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 4.77% to end at Rs 136.90 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of HUDCO approves borrowing programme of Rs 65,000 cr for FY26

Board of HUDCO approves borrowing programme of Rs 65,000 cr for FY26

Sellwin Traders has allotted 1.87 cr convertible warrants to non-promoters

Sellwin Traders has allotted 1.87 cr convertible warrants to non-promoters

SAL Automotive allots 23.97 lakh bonus equity shares

SAL Automotive allots 23.97 lakh bonus equity shares

Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import and distribute TAGRISSO (Osimertinib)

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import and distribute TAGRISSO (Osimertinib)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon