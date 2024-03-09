Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declared H.G. Infra as the L-1 (lowest) bidder for the project.
The project involves constructing an access-controlled highway with four lanes and paved shoulders along a stretch of NH-716 and NH-71. The specific route covers the area from TN/AP Border (Design Chainage Km 61+51) to Puttur (Design Chainage Km 81+450) on NH-716 and Mallavaram (Design Chainage Km 97+100) to Renigunta (Design Chainage Km 114+500) on NH-71. The total project length is estimated to be 37.43 kilometers. The construction will be undertaken under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a targeted completion period of 24 months.
The initial estimated project cost by NHAI is Rs 943.99 crore. H.G. Infra Engineering emerged victorious with a competitive bid of Rs 862.11 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
H.G Infra Engineering is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.
The company reported 22.03% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.05 crore despite of 15.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,364.53 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering shed 0.27% to settle at Rs 908.10 on Thursday, 7 March 2024. The stock market was shut on Friday, 8 March 2024, on account of Mahashivratri.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for construction project in Jharkhand

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 548 cr project

H.G. Infra Engineering wins NHAI road project in Andhra Pradesh

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

H.G. Infra rises on bagging Rs 447-cr LoA

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves Tier II bonds issuance of Rs 135 cr

Board of HeidelbergCement India approves change in directorate

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Coimbatore

Dishman Carbogen Amcis' Bavla unit clears USFDA audit

KP Energy wins 368.55 MW wind power project from Aditya Birla Renewables

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon