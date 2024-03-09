H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declared H.G. Infra as the L-1 (lowest) bidder for the project.

The initial estimated project cost by NHAI is Rs 943.99 crore. H.G. Infra Engineering emerged victorious with a competitive bid of Rs 862.11 crore.

H.G Infra Engineering is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.

The company reported 22.03% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.05 crore despite of 15.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,364.53 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering shed 0.27% to settle at Rs 908.10 on Thursday, 7 March 2024. The stock market was shut on Friday, 8 March 2024, on account of Mahashivratri.

The project involves constructing an access-controlled highway with four lanes and paved shoulders along a stretch of NH-716 and NH-71. The specific route covers the area from TN/AP Border (Design Chainage Km 61+51) to Puttur (Design Chainage Km 81+450) on NH-716 and Mallavaram (Design Chainage Km 97+100) to Renigunta (Design Chainage Km 114+500) on NH-71. The total project length is estimated to be 37.43 kilometers. The construction will be undertaken under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a targeted completion period of 24 months.