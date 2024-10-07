Business Standard
LIC hikes stake in Bank of Maharashtra

LIC hikes stake in Bank of Maharashtra

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) disclosed that the insurance major has increased its stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10% from 4.05%.

The life insurer got allotted 25,96,86,66 shares, or 3.05% equity, at an average cost of Rs 57.36 via qualified institutional placement (QIP) on 5 October 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 86.46% stake in the bank as of 30 June 2024.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

 

Shares of LIC rose 0.36% to close at Rs 970.95 and Bank of Maharashtra declined 1.40% to end at Rs 57.66 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

