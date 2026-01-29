Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 1.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 4672.50 crore

Net profit of Lodha Developers rose 1.32% to Rs 956.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 944.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 4672.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4083.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4672.504083.0030.2931.981340.601225.701243.101158.50956.90944.40

