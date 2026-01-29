Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.13% to Rs 120.89 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 8.42% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 120.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.120.8999.8023.4521.7428.3422.1822.0819.6716.4915.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News