LTI Mindtree slides as new labour code charges dent profit; Q3 PAT skid 31% QoQ

LTIMindtree dropped 4.32% to Rs 6,128.80 after the company reported a 30.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.6 crore despite of a 3.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q2 September 2025.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 10.58% and revenue jumped 11.59% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 1,895 crore in Q3 FY26, up 0.84% QoQ and 28.69% YoY. During the quarter, exceptional items included charges related to new labour codes amounting to Rs 590.3 crore.

Excluding the one-time impact of new labour codes, net profit stood at Rs 1,401.3 crore, up 1.5% QoQ and 29% YoY. On an adjusted basis, operating EBIT stood at Rs 1,737.1 crore in Q3 FY26, up 5.4% QoQ and 30.7% YoY. EBIT Margin improved to 16.1% in Q3 FY26 as against 13.8% in Q3 FY25.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $1,208 million in Q3 FY26, up 2.4% QoQ and up 6.1% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 2.4% QoQ and 5.2% YoY.

Order inflow rose 0.6% to $1.69 billion in Q3 FY26, compared with $1.68 billion in Q3 FY25. The total client base currently stands at 746 active clients in Q2 FY26.

As of 31st December 2025, LTIMindtree employed 87,958 professionals, having added 1,511 employees in Q3. The trailing 12-month attrition rate stood at 13.8%, while utilization excluding trainees was 86.9%.

Venu Lambu, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director(MD), said, Our strong Q3FY26 performance reflects the impact of our strategic AI pivot, continued success in large deals, and operational excellence, supported by our proactive efforts to build a more resilient and balanced portfolio. This marks our third consecutive quarter over 2% growth, highlighting our disciplined execution, deep tech-domain expertise, and differentiated AI-led offerings. As we look forward, we remain focused on driving profitable growth and delivering tangible outcomes for our clients.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree is a Larsen & Toubro Group company.

