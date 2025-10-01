Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban Oral Suspension

Lupin receives USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban Oral Suspension

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL.

The product is a generic version of Xarelto for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL, originally developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug and will be manufactured at Lupins facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, India.

Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension is indicated for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and for reducing the risk of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients from birth to less than 18 years of age, following at least five days of initial parenteral anticoagulant therapy. It is also approved for thromboprophylaxis in pediatric patients aged two years and older with congenital heart disease who have undergone the Fontan procedure.

 

According to IQVIA MAT data for July 2025, Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL (RLD Xarelto), recorded estimated annual sales of approximately $11 million in the United States.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE today, October 1, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; RBI MPC decision, Jain Resource, EPack IPOs in focus

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce policy decision today

Solar industry, solar sector, China's solar industry

Analysts see up to 34% upside in ACME Solar Holdings stock; here's why

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett's Berkshire nears deal to buy OxyChem for $10 billion

Rainbow Children's Medicare share price

Rainbow Children's Medicare newly rated 'Buy' at Axis Sec; 21% upside seen

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter declined 1.09% to Rs 1910.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nestle India signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Nestle India signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

P N Gadgil Jewellers opens new store in Dadar, Mumbai

P N Gadgil Jewellers opens new store in Dadar, Mumbai

Saraswati Commercial acquires 7 lakh warrants of Tilaknagar Industries

Saraswati Commercial acquires 7 lakh warrants of Tilaknagar Industries

India's external debt placed at US$ 747.2 billion, up US$ 11.2 billion compared to end-March 2025

India's external debt placed at US$ 747.2 billion, up US$ 11.2 billion compared to end-March 2025

Reserve Bank finalizes liquidity management framework

Reserve Bank finalizes liquidity management framework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon