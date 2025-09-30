Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve Bank finalizes liquidity management framework

Reserve Bank finalizes liquidity management framework

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

The report of the Internal Working Group (IWG) to review the Liquidity Management Framework was placed on the RBI website on August 6, 2025, and comments on the same were invited from stakeholders and members of the public by August 29, 2025. The Reserve Bank has now finalized the liquidity management framework as under:

The overnight weighted average call rate (WACR) will continue to be the operating target of the monetary policy. The Reserve Bank will, however, continue to keep track of rates in other overnight money market segments to ensure orderly evolution of money market rates and smoothen transmission.

 

The existing symmetric corridor system is retained, with policy repo rate at the middle of the corridor and standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF), which are 25 bps on either side of the policy repo rate, acting as the lower bound (floor) and upper bound (ceiling) of the corridor, respectively.

The Reserve Bank will endeavour to align the WACR to the policy repo rate by ensuring optimum level of system liquidity using the instruments defined under this framework.

The 14-day variable rate repo (VRR)/ variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operation will be discontinued as the main operation for managing short-term/transient liquidity. Instead, the same will be managed primarily through 7-day VRR/ VRRR and other VRR/VRRR operations of tenors from overnight up to 14 days, at the discretion of the Reserve Bank based on its assessment of the system liquidity requirement.

Also Read

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka live scorecard

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Inoka strike thrice in one over; SL on top

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Hiranandani Financial raises ₹800 crore from Vitruvian Partners

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit widens to 38% of FY26 BE on higher capex, weak taxes

ICDS, Accounting

Govt takes first steps towards a domestic firm to take on global Big Fourpremium

lending

Govt keeps interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged

To reduce uncertainty in the market about the tenor, quantum and timing of the repo/reverse repo operations, the Reserve Bank will provide sufficient advance notice to market participants, at least by one day, while conducting any such liquidity operation. However, when circumstances warrant, the Reserve Bank would conduct operations by announcing on the same day.

Instruments under the extant liquidity management framework for managing durable liquidity viz. open market operations (OMOs), long-term variable rate repo/reverse repo operations and forex swap auctions will continue to be part of the revised liquidity management framework.
The current requirement of maintaining a minimum of 90 per cent of the prescribed CRR on a daily basis will continue.

Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs) will have access to SDF, overnight reverse repo operations, and all repo operations, irrespective of their tenor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Govt received Rs 12.83 lakh crore in Aug-25, fiscal deficit rises

Govt received Rs 12.83 lakh crore in Aug-25, fiscal deficit rises

Pace Digitek IPO subscribed 1.59 times

Pace Digitek IPO subscribed 1.59 times

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 1 times

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 1 times

INR extends downside to hit fresh record low; RBI eyed

INR extends downside to hit fresh record low; RBI eyed

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.23 times

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.23 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon