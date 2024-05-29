Business Standard
M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 9.90 crore
Net loss of M M Rubber Co reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 41.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.909.83 1 41.6441.46 0 OPM %-9.2910.99 -0.0710.03 - PBDT-1.090.99 PL -0.463.85 PL PBT-1.500.69 PL -1.303.12 PL NP-1.700.43 PL -1.652.56 PL
First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

