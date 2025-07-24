Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 10.43 croreNet profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 22.40% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.438.70 20 OPM %16.8717.59 -PBDT2.181.79 22 PBT2.061.69 22 NP1.531.25 22
