Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 53.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 65.88 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports rose 53.01% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 65.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.8851.90 27 OPM %28.7529.02 -PBDT22.7416.52 38 PBT19.2712.98 48 NP15.019.81 53
