Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 2297.25 croreNet profit of Force Motors rose 52.40% to Rs 176.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 2297.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1884.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2297.251884.90 22 OPM %14.0613.01 -PBDT348.00251.11 39 PBT277.71181.82 53 NP176.33115.70 52
