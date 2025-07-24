Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 527.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 534.20 croreNet profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 527.62% to Rs 65.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 534.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 468.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales534.20468.50 14 OPM %16.6410.61 -PBDT96.4055.20 75 PBT88.9046.90 90 NP65.9010.50 528
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content