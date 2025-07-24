Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1852.20 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 4.09% to Rs 641.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 616.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1852.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1741.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1852.201741.40 6 OPM %45.6948.64 -PBDT923.10890.40 4 PBT905.40872.90 4 NP641.90616.70 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 53.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 53.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 26.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 26.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 2.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 2.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon