Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 1423.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 33.52 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills rose 1423.53% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 33.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.5239.16 -14 OPM %8.292.96 -PBDT2.851.24 130 PBT1.950.31 529 NP2.590.17 1424
