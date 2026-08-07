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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.01%, up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.01%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1135, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.84% gain in NIFTY and a 12.74% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1135, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 24567. The Sensex is at 78526.75, down 0.54%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has added around 3.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38683.25, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71915 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:04 PM IST