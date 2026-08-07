Piramal Pharma Ltd up for fifth session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.4, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.4, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24557.05. The Sensex is at 78530.01, down 0.54%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has risen around 25.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26564.8, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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