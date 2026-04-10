Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1081.8, up 3.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% jump in NIFTY and a 14.97% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1081.8, up 3.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has gained around 3.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.