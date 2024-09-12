Business Standard
Maharashtra Scooters board declares interim dividend of Rs 110 /share

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Maharashtra Scooters said that its board approved an interim dividned of Rs 110 per share for FY25.
The company has fixed Thursday, 10 October 2024, as the record date for the purposes of the payment of interim dividend on equity shares for FY25.
Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business manufacturing dies, Jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for automobiles industry etc.
The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.34 crore in Q1 FY25 from 0.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income increased 62.9% YoY to Rs 8.57 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
The scrip rose 0.56% to Rs 10,310.25 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

