Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.260.12-7.6916.670.030.050.030.040.030.04

