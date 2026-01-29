Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.12 117 OPM %-7.6916.67 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.030.04 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Pipes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Pipes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 39.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 39.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 70.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 70.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance