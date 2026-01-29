Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.12 117 OPM %-7.6916.67 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.030.04 -25
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST